Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of ZIX worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIXI. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ZIX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 277,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZIXI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.74 on Friday. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $441.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

