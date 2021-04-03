Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of Hanger worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hanger during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hanger by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hanger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 2.52. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

