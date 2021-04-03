Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Pure Cycle by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 60,302 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 281,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after buying an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

PCYO opened at $13.46 on Friday. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $14.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a PE ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.