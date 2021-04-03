Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stake Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 466.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,743,000 after buying an additional 289,411 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 643,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,004,000 after buying an additional 297,767 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,255,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,661,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 186,926 shares during the last quarter. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Accolade stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.