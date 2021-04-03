Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $36.65 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a market cap of $613.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.53.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total transaction of $6,388,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,661.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

