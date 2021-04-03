Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 546.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Accuray were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Accuray by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accuray by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accuray by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $461.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

