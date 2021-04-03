Citigroup Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.
Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.
BORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
