Citigroup Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 151,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

BORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:BORR opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.86.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

