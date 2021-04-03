BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSTL. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $922,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSTL shares. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $17.30 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.