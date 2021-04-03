BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.28% of KLX Energy Services worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $3,042,000. Institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of KLXE opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.71. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

KLX Energy Services Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

