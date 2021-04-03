Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 1,663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 193,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 127,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

