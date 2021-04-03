Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,030 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.19% of Qutoutiao worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Qutoutiao during the third quarter worth $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Qutoutiao by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Qutoutiao by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter.

Qutoutiao stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.05. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.69 million for the quarter.

Qutoutiao Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire.

