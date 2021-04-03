Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,310.55.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,155.41 on Wednesday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $334.55 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 735.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,223.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

