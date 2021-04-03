iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKF stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

