Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an in-line rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Schneider National has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

