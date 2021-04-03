$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million.

Several analysts have commented on LQDT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Insiders have sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 over the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $678.55 million, a PE ratio of -176.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

