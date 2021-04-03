Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 812,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Uranium Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,470,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 761,405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 798,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $3.60 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $3.21 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $688.36 million, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

