Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $103.56 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

