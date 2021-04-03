Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.46. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

