Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 118,600 Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Caladrius Biosciences Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

