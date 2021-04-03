Vertical Research Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 43,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 585,213 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

