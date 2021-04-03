Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 29.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 63,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCRN stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.79 million, a PE ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.68.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

