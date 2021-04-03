Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,830 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,574,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,517,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $3,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

BPYU opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

