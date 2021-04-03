BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,119 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at $810,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 92,928 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 58.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $377.22 million, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $90,214 in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.