Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Associated Capital Group worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

NYSE AC opened at $35.70 on Friday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $796.29 million, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.