Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 50,993 Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,993 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCPH opened at $6.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $186.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.44. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 16.07, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

