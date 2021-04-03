Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.22) EPS.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of VOR stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

