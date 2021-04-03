BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $218.79 million, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Monroe Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

