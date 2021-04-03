Insider Buying: Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Major Shareholder Buys $8,557,709.16 in Stock

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) major shareholder Mithaq Capital Spc bought 854,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $8,557,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mithaq Capital Spc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 21,649 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $218,438.41.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 11,090 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $116,445.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 123,308 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,734.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 85,209 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $887,877.78.

On Monday, March 15th, Mithaq Capital Spc acquired 87,829 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $920,447.92.

On Friday, March 12th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 19,725 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $206,718.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 35,400 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $369,576.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 47,950 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $543,273.50.

On Friday, February 26th, Mithaq Capital Spc bought 43,620 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $494,650.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mithaq Capital Spc purchased 61,271 shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $695,425.85.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 4th quarter valued at $1,294,000.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the operation of a platform and marketplace for vehicle data. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

