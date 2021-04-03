Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well poised to benefit from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Further, improving PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Moreover, increasing demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical is a positive. Also, the company is expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions. Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Nonetheless, weakness in enterprise markets due to sluggish IT spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remains a headwind, at least in the near term. Escalating expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain other concerns.”

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.72.

WDC opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 58,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 212,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 34.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.