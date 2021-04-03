Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells $53,991,509.77 in Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE MP opened at $35.15 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JHL Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,345,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $320,574,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,059,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,180,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $24,113,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
