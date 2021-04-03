ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.14.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. Equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ViewRay during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

