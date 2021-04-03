Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $58.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

