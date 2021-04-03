Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £445.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.65).

In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total value of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

