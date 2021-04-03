Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 252.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £445.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 279 ($3.65).

In other news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25), for a total value of £821,700 ($1,073,556.31). Also, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

