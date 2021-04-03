Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Annexon were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $79,077,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth about $48,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after acquiring an additional 156,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Annexon during the third quarter worth about $5,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

ANNX stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). On average, analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $95,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,245 shares of company stock worth $372,094 in the last three months.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

