Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.54. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.80 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE GS opened at $327.64 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

