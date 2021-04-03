Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.54. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.80 EPS.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE GS opened at $327.64 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.
In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
