DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the company will earn $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.17.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

