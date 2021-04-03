Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.09% of Plains GP worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. SL Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Plains GP by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 40,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

