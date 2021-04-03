FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordson in a research report issued on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $202.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $197.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after buying an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Nordson by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.