Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will announce sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $16.10 million. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.32 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FATE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of FATE opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,725,251.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,651 shares of company stock valued at $30,766,169. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

