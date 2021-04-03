Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 39,641 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $576.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.57 million. Analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

