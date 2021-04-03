Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Civista Bancshares worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

