Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flushing Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FFIC opened at $20.97 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,268,000 after purchasing an additional 94,407 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 44,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.