Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,094 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,529 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $59,925.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $171,160.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

