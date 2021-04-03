Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.60

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81.45 ($1.06), with a volume of 1603122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.30 ($1.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Thursday.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £489.77 million and a PE ratio of 42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.39.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.