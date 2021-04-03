Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 36,081 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:SBS opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

