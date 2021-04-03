BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.42% of GWG worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $234.64 million, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.63. GWG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

