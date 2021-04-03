Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Compass Point cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

