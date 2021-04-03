BlackRock Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kingstone Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.