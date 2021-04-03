MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

MIXT stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $343.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 million. As a group, analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

