Shake Shack’s (SHAK) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their sell rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHAK. Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $113.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.33, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

